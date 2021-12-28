Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OSUR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of -0.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.