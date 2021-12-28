Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 149.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,462 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

