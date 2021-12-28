Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

