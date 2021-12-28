Komodo Price Tops $0.78 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $100.83 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00316047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00134444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,351,223 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

