Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.53). 715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGH. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.65).

The company has a market cap of £345.22 million and a P/E ratio of 100.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

