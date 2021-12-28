Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 14674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

