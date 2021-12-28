KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of KemPharm worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

