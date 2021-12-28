Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,551 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.10% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.