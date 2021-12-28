Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

