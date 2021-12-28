Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 7,246 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

