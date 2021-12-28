Keel Point LLC Has $647,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average is $265.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.71, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

