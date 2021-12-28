Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 485,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 390,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 254,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

