Keel Point LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $220.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

