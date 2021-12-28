Katalyo Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $125,652.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.02 or 0.07952406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.49 or 0.99885390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052004 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

