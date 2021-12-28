Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,961 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 67,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

