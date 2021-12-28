Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 19th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

KSU stock remained flat at $$293.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 40,684,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

