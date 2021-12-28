JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JFJ opened at GBX 670 ($9.01) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 577 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.04 ($10.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 674.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 657.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 103.57 and a quick ratio of 103.57.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

