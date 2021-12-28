JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JFJ opened at GBX 670 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 577 ($7.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.04 ($10.00). The company has a current ratio of 103.57, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 657.91.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

