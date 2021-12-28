JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

