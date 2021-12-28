Jonathan Ross Goodman Purchases 3,600 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,008,909.16.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.23 per share, with a total value of C$4,184.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00.

GUD opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.28.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

