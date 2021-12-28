John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.01

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 100,365 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

