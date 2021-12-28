JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $42.17

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.17, but opened at $43.68. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 7,042 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

