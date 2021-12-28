Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Up 5.5%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 28,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 97,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$65.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.