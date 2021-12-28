Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 306 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 78.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $9,146,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.