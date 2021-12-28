Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,843 shares of company stock worth $1,567,967. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

