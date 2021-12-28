Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of CECO Environmental worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECE stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

