James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,724,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 26,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.