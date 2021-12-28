IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 31,084 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.

On Monday, December 20th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $286,010.56.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82.

ISEE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. 856,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

