iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.70

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,420 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,044. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

