iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.70

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,420 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,044. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.