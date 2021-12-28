iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $300.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $300.36.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

