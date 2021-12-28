iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $480.14. 255,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

