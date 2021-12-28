iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.