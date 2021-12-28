iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $78.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

