iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 68,641 shares.The stock last traded at $73.11 and had previously closed at $73.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

