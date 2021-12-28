iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.