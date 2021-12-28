Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.50

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 2029731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

