IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $81.31 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00381910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

