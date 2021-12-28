Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

