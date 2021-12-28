Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Investors Title worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.27. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $18.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

