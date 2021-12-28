Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.16% of Hudson Technologies worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

