Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GEI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI):

12/8/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.43. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

