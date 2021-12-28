Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

