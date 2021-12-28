Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.43% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

