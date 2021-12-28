InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

