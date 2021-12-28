Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

