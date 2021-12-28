Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

