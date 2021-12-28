Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,043. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

