Intrust Bank NA Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

