Intrust Bank NA Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

