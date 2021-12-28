Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.